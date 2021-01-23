The California Interscholastic Federation announced its cancellation of the CIF Southern Section Fall Championships on Tuesday.

CIF Commissioner Rob Wigod stated that one of the main reasons that CIF moved forward with its decision is due to the lack of progress made by counties towards the state’s red and orange tiers.

The announcement comes after a handful of “Let them Play” rallies were seen all throughout Southern California.

“We strongly support our member schools in returning to play, provided the guidelines distributed by the California Department of Public Health, and local health authorities are adhered to. We will continue to do all we can to advocate our position to those entities as well,” Wigod said in a statement.

“We are not cancelling the entire seasons for our Fall Sports, we are cancelling the portion of the Fall Sports seasons that we have direct control over, Southern Section Championships. Hopefully, the additional weeks now available during the Fall Sports season will be useful to our schools in the effort to have regular season and /or league competition in the time ahead.”

For now, Spring sports remain largely unimpacted. Several Spring sports are allowed to play while within the purple tier, as long as there is no stay at home order.

This means that the San Joaquin region would have to have an Intensive Care Unit availability of 15% or higher. The region has a 0% availability as of Wednesday.

“At some point, probably in early or mid-April, we would determine if we are able to conduct Southern Section Championships in our Spring Sports and would make the appropriate announcement regarding the status of those championships at that time,” Wigod said.

He pointed to the vaccination roll-out and holiday season-ending as potential positives that could lead to counties making progress towards the red and orange tiers.