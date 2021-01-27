With COVID-19 restrictions in place throughout all of California and much of the United States, the Pitt Powerlifting team has been training for nearly a year while waiting for its first competition since shutdowns began, though you wouldn’t assume that based on the results of the meet.

Over the weekend the Pitt Powerlifting team returned, this time competing in the National Academy of Strength Powerlifting Championship in Bakersfield, breaking multiple state records along the way.

With some modifications — including no spectators and mask requirements — five Pitt members took to Bakersfield to compete.

Nicole Aldrete competed in the 114-pound classic raw category and was first up for the Pitts.

“Nicole had recently had a setback in training due to a rib injury that had been nagging her,” said Coach George Cano. The two made some adjustments to Aldrete’s routine, which allowed her to open up with a 231.5-pound squat.

Aldrete also recorded a 138.9-pound bench — just shy of the state record — and a 308.6-pound deadlift — a state record.

“She finished her first powerlifting meet breaking records and qualifying to compete at the USPA Nationals in Palm Springs California in July,” Cano said.

Trona native and Ridgecrest resident Stephanie Baken broke the California state squat record for the sub master class squatting while notching a personal best as well. Weighing in at 148 pounds herself, she recorded a 243.6-pound squat.

“[Baken] easily broke the California bench record on her second attempt and used further attempts to pad her record ending in a very nice bench of [159.8] pounds,” Cano said.

Baken also had a PB deadlift of 264.5 pounds on the day, qualifying for the USPA Nationals.

Rosie Pulido, of Delano, hit an “easy” 354-pound squat before being called on depth, with Cano noting her no-doubt return during Pitt’s next showing. She ended up recording a 319.6-pound squat.

Pulido hit a 203.9-pound bench, coming close to the state record of 211 pounds.

“She will get it next time,” Cano said.

Pulido closed her showing with a 392-pound deadlift on her first attempt. She then broke the state record — hitting 409 pounds and then an impressive 424.4 pounds “with more left in her tank” according to Cano. This qualified her for the USPA Nationals in July.

On the men’s side, Pitt captain Jermaine Jackson hit a 600.7-pound squat, a 440.9-pound bench and a 650.3-pound deadlift.

“Jermaine is capable of 700-pound-plus squats and deadlifts and benches in the 500s, so this meet was more about leading his teammates onto the platform and representing the Pitt and Ridgecrest on the platform,” Cano said.

William Baken also competed, though he was advised not to push himself too hard in preparation for his first scheduled meet in April. He recorded a 402.3-pound squat, a 292.1-pound bench and a 479.5-pound deadlift.

“Bill had some fun cruising across the lifts getting some well-deserved experience hearing commands and cues. [He] ended the day with respectable numbers and a very nice deadlift with plenty in the tank but most importantly experience and for the love and support he has for his wife (Stephanie),” Cano said.

The Pitt Powerlifting team competes on April 17 in Fresno, followed by another team competition in Westlake Village later in the year. Nationals are set for July.

Cano said he couldn’t be more proud of his team’s performance.

“[T]his small group of five lifters from Ridgecrest broke four California State records and won the best team award, beating out a much larger team from Los Angeles,” Cano said.