In a battle of two of the top teams in the state, No. 2-ranked Taft College and No. 12 Cerritos College played to a scoreless tie on Friday in Norwalk. TC was held scoreless for the first time this season.
The Cougars remain unbeaten at 7-0-3 as they head into Central Valley Conference play next week. The Cougars fell to fourth in this week's California Community College Athletic Association poll.
Taft's offense had a tough time getting going against the Falcons on Friday. The majority of the contest was played with Cerritos on the attack as the Falcons outshot the Cougars by a 16-4 margin.
But the Taft defense and goalkeeper Jaime Tiscareno denied numerous scoring chances throughout the match. Tiscareno made his finest save of the game on a diving stop of a shot off of Cerritos' Armando Ibarra, Jr. just moments before the final whistle.
Taft returns to action Friday at 6 p.m. when they host West Hills College Lemoore in their Central Valley Conference opener.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.