Taft Union High School's girls soccer tram won the South Sequoia League championship Thursday night and made history at the same time.
It's the first league championship in the sport's 32-year history at the school.
The Wildcats blanked Delano 3-0 on Senior Night at Martin Memorial Stadium.
The win clinched at least a tie for the SSL championship, but the Wildcats got a little help.
Just after the game, TUHS Athletic Director Suzanne White told the team that Shafter edged Wasco 1-0 to make Taft the undisputed SSL champs.
Taft finished the league season with an 8-2-2 record and Wasco and Shafter finished tied for second with 7-3-2 records.
Thursday's Wildcat win was even more impressive given that Taft played most of the second half with only 10 players after one player was sent off by a controversial red card.
But the Wildcats still managed to outscore Delano 2-0 in he final 30 minutes even though the visiting Tigers took the initiative and had the Wildcats back on their heels to start the second half.
Katelyn Moore, Mariana Laguna and Jade Zaldivar scored goals for the Wildcats.
Taft now waits for the divisional placement and seeding for the CIF Central Section playoffs, which will be announced on Saturday.
