Warrant arrests, domestic violence

Taft Midway Driller

Doug Keeler

6:17 False Alarms

Occurred at Buena Vista Mobile Home Park on N. Tenth St. . Disposition: Disregard From Alarm Company.

9:26 Assist other Departments

Occurred at Franklin Field on E. Cedar St. . Disposition: Outside Assist.

3:49 Taft P.D. Warrant Arrest

Occurred at Westside Recreation on Cascade Pl. . Disposition: Arrest Made.

4:09 Domestic Violence - Hands/Feet

Occurred on Ash St. . Disposition: Unfounded.

7:15 Misc. - Extra Patro

Occurred on S. Tenth St. . Disposition: Checks Ok.

8:29 Traffic Stop

Officer initiated activity at San Emidio St/Ninth St, Taft. . Disposition: Warning (Verbal/Written).

8:36 Abandoned Vehicle

Occurred at Hwy 119/Wood St. . Disposition: Towed Vehicle.

10:14 Traffic Stop

Officer initiated activity at Sixth St/Cougar Ct, Taft. . Disposition: Warning (Verbal/Written).

11:09 Vehicle Code - all other violations

Officer initiated activity at Harrison St/Ash St, Ford City. . Disposition: Moving Violation Cite.

11:46 Misc. - Extra Patrol

Officer initiated activity at A St Park, A St, Taft. . Disposition: Completed.

11:47 Pedestrian Check

Officer initiated activity at Main St/Sixth St, Taft. . Disposition: Checks Ok.

11:56 Pedestrian Check

Officer initiated activity at S. Sixth St/Front St, Taft. . Disposition: Checks Ok.

2:04 Traffic Stop

Officer initiated activity at Center St, Taft. (Hundred block.). . Disposition: Warning (Verbal/Written).

2:26 Misc. - Extra Patrol

Officer initiated activity at Westside Recreation, Cascade Pl, Taft. . Disposition: Completed.