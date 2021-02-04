East Cedar to be renamed to honor local business, school and civic leader

Taft Midway Driller

The Taft City Council approved changing the name of East Cedar Street to honor late business and civic leader Bob Hampton.

Hampton passed away on May 13, 2020 at age 82.

The Kern County Board of Supervisors voted last year to rename the street to honor Hampton, whose business, Westside Waste Management, has been located there for many years.

Hampton supported numerous business, community and philanthropic projects in the community.

"He was a great friend for the City of Taft,"Councilman Orchel Krier said after the vote Tuesday night. "He made a lot of donations and provided the Chamber of Commerce with its building and helped the West Side Health Care District."

Mayor Dave Noerr said he was a great friend to the community.

"Bob Hampton contributed his time, money, energy and his company resources to the City of Taft," the mayor said. "If ever there was a great cheerleader for the City of Taft, it was Bob."

Whiting, a retired Taft chief of police, said Hampton also supported their annual Christmas project for the children of the community.

"Every year when we asked for help with 'Shop with a Cop,' Bob would help us out," he said

Noerr and councilmen Krier and Ed Whiting attended Tuesday's meeting in person and Josh Bryant attended by phone.

East Cedar lies entirely in the county, but there are two privately owned properties in the city that abut the street, Both were notified but neither protested.

It's now up to the county to change the street signs.

Bob Hampton road will run from Highway 119 east to the intersection with Airport Road.