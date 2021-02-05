People come from all over the region to get shots

By Doug Keeler

People came from all over to get a Covid-19 vaccine at a clinic held in Taft.

They came from Pine Mountain Club, Santa Maria, and Atascadero and other places to get one of 300 doses administered by the West Side Health care District.

Sixteen people from the district's administrative and medical staff, board and some volunteers helped out as the Moderna vaccines were administered.

After filing out paperwork, patient got their shots then sat for `5 minutes to make sure there were no adverse reactions. Two hospital cots and medical equipment were nearby and a Hall Ambulance crew was on hand in case of a severe reaction, but there were no problems.