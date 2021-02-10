Victim was going to Bakersfield after traffic accident

By Doug Keeler

Taft Midway Driller Editor

A man injured in a traffic accident in Taft last week jumped from an ambulance taking him to a Bakersfield hospital and fled into the darkness.

Taft Police said Ronnie Sisco, 28, was hurt when his Chevrolet pickup, traveling eastbound on East Kern Street, pulled into the path of a Chevrolet minivan traveling north on Highway 119 Thursday at about 7:40 p.m.

Sisco suffered unknown injuries in the crash and the other driver was not hurt.

While en route to a Bakersfield hospital for treatment, Sisco apparently fled the ambulance at Highway 99 and Enos Lane about a half hour after the crash.

Hall Ambulance called Taft Police to report the incident.

Officers responded to the area and searched but were unable to find him.

Sgt. Corey Beilby said Sisco had a couple of misdemeanor warrants at the time of the crash but wasn't cited because of his injuries.

Beilby said officers will forward the accident report to the Kern County District Attorney for possible prosecution of vehicle code violations.