Taft Police activity for Feb. 9-10

From Taft Police

Taft Police

6:09 Pedestrian Check

Officer initiated activity at Gerges Chevron, Kern St, Taft. . Disposition: Checks Ok.

7:54 Animal Control

Occurred on Sixth St. . Disposition: Gone On Arrival.

8:01 Follow Up Investigation

Officer initiated activity at Taft High School, Wildcat Wy, Taft. . Disposition: Completed.

8:53 Found Property Report

Occurred on S. Tenth St. . Disposition: Report Taken.

9:27 Vehicle Code - all other violations

Officer initiated activity at E. Lucard St, Taft. (Hundred block.). . Disposition: Parking Cit.

10:25 Warrant Arrest - Other Agency

Occurred at Taft Police Department on Commerce Wy. . . Disposition: Arrest Made.

10:54 Traffic Stop

Officer initiated activity at Ironwood St/N. Lincoln St, Ford City. . Disposition: Warning (Verbal/Written).

11:05 Traffic Stop

Officer initiated activity at Sixth Av/A St, Taft Heights. . Disposition: Warning (Verbal/Written).

12:00 Assist other Departments

Occurred on Fifth St. . Disposition: Outside Assist.

1:35 Trespassing

Occurred at First Baptist Church on North St. . . Disposition: Warning (Verbal/Written).

2:24 911 Hang-up

Occurred on Mallory Ct. Service Class: Disposition: Cancel Assignment.

2:39 Hit and Run w/prop Damage, no injury

Occurred at Human Services on N. Tenth St. . . Disposition: Report Taken.

4:45 Follow Up Investigation

Occurred on Sunset Ln. . Disposition: Completed.

8:00 Misc - Patrol Check

Occurred at Ot's Cookhouse on N. Tenth St. Disposition: Checks Ok.

8:00 Misc. - Extra Patrol

Occurred at Fort Preservation Society on N. Tenth St. Disposition: Checks Ok.

8:56 Traffic Stop

Officer initiated activity at Jackson St/Ash St, Ford City. . Disposition: Warning (Verbal/Written).

9:42 Traffic Stop

Officer initiated activity at Seventh St, Taft. Disposition: Warning (Verbal/Written).

9:54 DUI, no accident

Officer initiated activity at Fourth St/Ash St, Taft. Disposition: Arrest Made.

10:33 Misc - Patrol Check

Occurred at Dollar General on Tenth St. Disposition: Checks Ok.

12:32 Possession Methamphetamine

Officer initiated activity at Dollar General, S. Tenth St, Taft. . Disposition: Arrest Made.

1:38 Traffic Stop 2102100002

Officer initiated activity at Second St/Main St, Taft. . Disposition: Warning (Verbal/Written).

1:44 Pedestrian Check

Officer initiated activity at Second St/Main St, Taft. . Disposition: Checks Ok.

5:11 Misc - Patrol Check

Officer initiated activity at Creekside Apartments, Finley Dr, Taft. . Disposition: Checks Ok.

5:14 Traffic Stop

Officer initiated activity at Cougar Corner Bookstore, Finley Dr, Taft. . Disposition: Warning (Verbal/Written).