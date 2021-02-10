Soccer field, volleyball courts and bonfire area proposed for Prop. 68 grant

By Doug Keeler

Taft Midway Driller Editor

The West Side Recreation and Park District is developing plans to use a state grant to fund a new recreation project that could include several new features at the community center.

The district is looking at several concepts for a large grassy area east of the parking lot and just north of the wiffle ball fields.

When built out, the complex could include a scaled-down (120 ft. by 60 ft.) artificial turf soccer field, beach volleyball court and even a bonfire area with a patio cover.

Other features being considered include a covered picnic area by the volleyball court, shade sails, an enhanced entry, benches and bike racks.

Most of the funding could come through a Prop 68 per capita grant the district is applying for.

It could receive $176,000 to $190,000 with only a $20,000 match, District Administrator Les Clark III said.

Clark said he's hoping to leverage the grant funding with local money raised through donations, sponsorships and even crowdfunding to build the project.

The district looked at constructing the project at the Franklin Field softball complex, but decided the best place would be at the community center for supervision.