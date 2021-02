Animal control, code enforcement calls

Taft Midway Driller

8:12 Animal Control

Officer initiated activity at Airport Rd/E. San Emidio St, Taft. . Disposition: Completed.

10:45 Code Enforcement

Officer initiated activity at North St, Taft. . Disposition: Completed.

11:00 Code Enforcement

Officer initiated activity at Family Dollar, Kern St, Taft. . Disposition: Completed.

11:04 Animal Control

Occurred at Front St/S. Fourth St. . Disposition: Warning (Verbal/Written).

11:09 Civil Matter

Occurred on Warren St. . Disposition: Civil Problem.

1:29 Follow Up Investigation

Officer initiated activity at S. Tenth St, Taft. . Disposition: Completed.

2:20 Animal Control

Occurred on E. Woodrow St. . Disposition: Animal Pickup.

7:35 Suspicious Circumstances

Occurred at Sunkissed on Gardner Field Rd. . . Disposition: Completed.

7:39 Misc. - Extra Patrol

Occurred at Buena Vista Mobile Home Park on N. Tenth St. . . Disposition: Checks Ok.

8:00 Misc - Patrol Check

Occurred at Ot's Cookhouse on N. Tenth St. Disposition: Checks Ok.

8:00 Misc. - Extra Patrol

Occurred at Fort Preservation Society on N. Tenth St. Disposition: Checks Ok.

9:00 Misc. - Extra Patrol

Officer initiated activity at S. Tenth St, Taft. . Disposition: Checks Ok.

9:24 Traffic Stop

Officer initiated activity at Birch St/N. Lincoln St, Ford City. . Disposition: Warning (Verbal/Written).

10:03 Threatened Offense

Occurred on Lucard St. . Disposition: Unfounded.

11:09 Traffic Stop 2102100022

Officer initiated activity at Kern St, Taft. Disposition: Warning (Verbal/Written).

1:26 Welfare Check - Misc.

Occurred on Shasta St. . Disposition: Assisted.

2:05 Misc - Patrol Check

Occurred at Buena Vista Mobile Home Park on N. Tenth St. . . Disposition: Checks Ok.

2:35 Misc. - Extra Patrol

Officer initiated activity at Taft College, Cougar Ct, Taft. . Disposition: Checks Ok.