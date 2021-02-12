SUBSCRIBE NOW

Thieves steal copper wire from several locations

Doug Keeler
Taft Midway Driller
Kern County Sheriff

The Kern County Sheriff's Rural Crimes Investigation Unit is working several recent oilfield thefts. Here is the latest rundown on Taft-Maricopa activity:

Case#: 2020-00179245

Location: Taft

Loss: $5,000

On 12/30/20, an employee for an oil company reported unknown suspects damaged a fuse box and stole copper wire from a well site. Approximately 120 feet of copper wire were stolen from the metal piping. Shoe tracks and a set of tires were observed and photographed at the scene. Please contact Detective Miller at 661-392-6093 or MillerT@kernsheriff.org to report any information.

Case#: 2021-05000082

Location: 25000 block of Western Minerals Rd.

Loss: $400

Unknown suspects driving a white extended cab Chevrolet truck entered the property to an oil company and stole miscellaneous tools from the back of several of the company trucks, along with a duffel bag full of safety supplies and the keys to one of the parked trucks. Anyone with information is asked to contact Detective Giannelli at 661-392-6004 or Giannelli@kernsheriff.org.

Case#: 2021-05000095

Location: Hwy 33 South and Hwy 166 West

Loss: $23,500

On 01/05/21, the reporting party stated unknown suspects stripped copper wire from several power boxes from a well operation belonging to an Oil company. To report any information, contact Detective Miller at 661-392-6093 or MillerT@kernsheriff.org.

Case#: 2021-05000283

Location: 11000 block of Elk Hills Rd

Loss: $1,160

On 1/20/21, unknown suspects entered an oil company fenced property and stole four spools of insulated copper wire. No other information was available. Contact Detective Miller to report any information at 661-392-6093 or MillerT@kernsheriff.org.

Case#: 2020-00178823

Location: Hwy 33 and Hwy 58

Loss: $20,000

Sometime between 12/22/20 and 12/29/20, unknown suspects stole approximately 60 feet of copper wire, causing damaging to a fuse box, power lines and pumping unit to a well. Deputies located and photographed ATV tire tracks. Anyone with information, contact Detective Miller at 661-392-6093 or MillerT@kernsheriff.org.