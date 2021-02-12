Thieves steal copper wire from several locations

Doug Keeler

The Kern County Sheriff's Rural Crimes Investigation Unit is working several recent oilfield thefts. Here is the latest rundown on Taft-Maricopa activity:

Case#: 2020-00179245

Location: Taft

Loss: $5,000

On 12/30/20, an employee for an oil company reported unknown suspects damaged a fuse box and stole copper wire from a well site. Approximately 120 feet of copper wire were stolen from the metal piping. Shoe tracks and a set of tires were observed and photographed at the scene. Please contact Detective Miller at 661-392-6093 or MillerT@kernsheriff.org to report any information.

Case#: 2021-05000082

Location: 25000 block of Western Minerals Rd.

Loss: $400

Unknown suspects driving a white extended cab Chevrolet truck entered the property to an oil company and stole miscellaneous tools from the back of several of the company trucks, along with a duffel bag full of safety supplies and the keys to one of the parked trucks. Anyone with information is asked to contact Detective Giannelli at 661-392-6004 or Giannelli@kernsheriff.org.

Case#: 2021-05000095

Location: Hwy 33 South and Hwy 166 West

Loss: $23,500

On 01/05/21, the reporting party stated unknown suspects stripped copper wire from several power boxes from a well operation belonging to an Oil company. To report any information, contact Detective Miller at 661-392-6093 or MillerT@kernsheriff.org.

Case#: 2021-05000283

Location: 11000 block of Elk Hills Rd

Loss: $1,160

On 1/20/21, unknown suspects entered an oil company fenced property and stole four spools of insulated copper wire. No other information was available. Contact Detective Miller to report any information at 661-392-6093 or MillerT@kernsheriff.org.

Case#: 2020-00178823

Location: Hwy 33 and Hwy 58

Loss: $20,000

Sometime between 12/22/20 and 12/29/20, unknown suspects stole approximately 60 feet of copper wire, causing damaging to a fuse box, power lines and pumping unit to a well. Deputies located and photographed ATV tire tracks. Anyone with information, contact Detective Miller at 661-392-6093 or MillerT@kernsheriff.org.