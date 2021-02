Taft Police activity for Feb. 12-13

Staff report

Taft Police Department

1:02 Suspicious Circumstances

Officer initiated activity at Lassen Av/McKinley St, Taft. . Disposition: Completed.

1:27 Hazardous Situation - Non Criminal

Officer initiated activity at McDonalds, Kern St, Taft. . Disposition: Completed.

1:31 Pedestrian Check

Officer initiated activity at Fourth St/Center St, Taft. . Disposition: Checks Ok.

2:31 Pedestrian Check

Officer initiated activity at OT Cookhouse, N. Tenth St, Taft. . Disposition: Checks Ok.

2:33 Suspicious Circumstances

Officer initiated activity at Taft Moose Lodge #1431, N. Tenth St, Taft. . Disposition: Completed.

2:54 Traffic Stop

Officer initiated activity at Lucky 7, S. Tenth St, South Taft. . Disposition: Warning (Verbal/Written).

3:19 Pedestrian Check

Officer initiated activity at A St, Taft. (Hundred block.). . Disposition: Checks Ok.

4:02 Pedestrian Check

Officer initiated activity at H&r Block, Center St, Taft. . Disposition: Checks Ok.

5:37 Traffic Stop

Officer initiated activity at Kern St/Ninth St, Taft. 7769M1. . Disposition: Warning (Verbal/Written).

7:42 Pedestrian Check

Officer initiated activity at Sixth St/Kern St, Taft. . Disposition: Checks Ok.

8:49 Vehicle Code - all other violations

Officer initiated activity at Tenth St/Kern St, Taft. . Disposition: Moving Violation Cite.

9:07 Vehicle Code - all other violations

Officer initiated activity at Eighth St/Main St, Taft. . Disposition: Moving Violation Cite.

12:22 Vehicle Code - all other violations

Officer initiated activity at Sixth St/Center St, Taft. Disposition: Moving Violation Cite.

12:55 Pedestrian Check

Officer initiated activity at North St, Taft. . Disposition: Checks Ok.

1:33 Pedestrian Check

Officer initiated activity at Sixth St/Warren St, Taft. . Disposition: Checks Ok.

1:45 Pedestrian Check

Officer initiated activity at Family Dollar, Kern St, Taft. . Disposition: Checks Ok.

4:08 Taft City Ordinances

Officer initiated activity at San Emidio St/Tenth St, Taft. . Disposition: Completed.

4:24 Possession Prohibited Illegal Weapons

Officer initiated activity at Rose Av, South Taft. (Hundred block.) E. alley. Disposition: Arrest Made.

4:24 Threatened Offense

Occurred on Kern St. . Disposition: Unfounded.

4:28 Pedestrian Check

Officer initiated activity at Tenth St/Kern St, Taft. . Disposition: Checks Ok.

5:03 Pedestrian Check

Officer initiated activity at Woodrow St, Taft. (Hundred block.) N. alley . Disposition: Checks Ok.

5:36 Welfare Check - Misc.

Occurred on Kern St. . Disposition: Checks Ok.

6:03 Resisting Arrest

Officer initiated activity at Third St/Kern St, Taft. . Disposition: Arrest Made.

6:27 Misc. - Extra Patrol

Occurred at Taft Transit Center on Supply Rw. . . Disposition: Completed.

7:10 Suspicious Person

Occurred at Airport Rd/E Cedar St. Disposition: Completed.

7:50 Trespassing

Occurred on Fourth St. Disposition: Completed.

8:00 Misc. - Extra Patrol

Occurred at Fort Preservation Society on N. Tenth St. Disposition: Checks Ok.

9:20 Welfare Check - Misc.

Occurred on Kern St. Disposition: Checks Ok.

11:25 Assist other Departments

Occurred at Pico St/Shattuck Ave Disposition: Outside Assist.

12:30 Traffic Stop

Officer initiated activity at Sixth St/Warren St, Taft. . Disposition: Warning (Verbal/Written).

1:03 Follow Up Investigation

Occurred at Taft Police Department on Commerce Wy.

1:13 Civil Matter

Occurred on S. Tenth St. . Disposition: Civil Problem.

1:47 Misc. - Extra Patrol

Occurred at Buena Vista Mobile Home Park on N. Tenth St. . . Disposition: Checks Ok.

3:13 Suspicious Person

Occurred on Seventh St. Disposition: Completed.

4:36 Misc. - Extra Patrol

Officer initiated activity at Creekside Apartments, Finley Dr, Taft. . Disposition: Checks Ok.

5:47 Pedestrian Check

Officer initiated activity at Sinclair Station, Kern St, Taft. . Disposition: Checks Ok.

6:10 Traffic Stop

Officer initiated activity at Fastrip Food Store, Kern St, Taft. . Disposition: Warning (Verbal/Written)