Taft Police activity for Feb. 13-14

Taft Police Department

Taft Police

8:34 Animal Control

Occurred on Lucard St. . Disposition: Gone On Arrival.

8:34 Abandoned Vehicle

Occurred at Speed Stop on Kern St. . Disposition: Towed Vehicle.

11:39 Animal Control

Occurred at Sixth St/Main St. . Disposition: Animal Pickup.

12:17 False Alarms

Occurred on Sierra St. . Disposition: Disregard From Alarm Company.

12:21 Civil Matter

Occurred at Jacobs Burgers on Kern St. . Disposition: Civil Problem.

12:53 Theft under $50

Occurred on Warren St. . Disposition: Report Taken.

2:20 Follow Up Investigation

Occurred at Buena Vista Mobile Home Park on N. Tenth St. . Disposition: Completed.

4:12 Suspicious Circumstances

Occurred at Dollar Tree on Gardner Field Rd. . Disposition: Completed.

4:20 False Alarms

Occurred at Taft College on Cougar Ct. . Disposition: False Alarm.

4:20 Theft under $50

Occurred at Devon's Body Shop on Main St. . Disposition: Report Taken.

4:30 Follow Up Investigation

Occurred on Palm St. . Disposition: Completed.

6:31 Misc - Patrol Check

Occurred on Sunset Ln. (Hundred block.). . Disposition: Checks Ok.

6:39 Follow Up Investigation

Officer initiated activity at Sandy Creek Av, Taft. . Disposition: Completed.

6:43 Suspicious Circumstances

Occurred on Bell Av. (Hundred block.). . Disposition: Unable to Locate.

8:00 Vandalism - Less than $1,000

Occurred at Fort Preservation Society on N. Tenth St. . Disposition: Completed.

9:26 Noise Disturbance - Non Criminal

Occurred on Woodrow St. . Disposition: Warning (Verbal/Written).

9:31 Traffic Stop

Officer initiated activity at Ranier Av/Shasta St, Taft. . Disposition: Warning (Verbal/Written).

10:11 Domestic Violence - Hands/Feet

Occurred at Micma Properties, Llc on Center St. . Disposition: Arrest Made.

10:14 Welfare Check - Misc.

Occurred on Village Wy. . Disposition: Checks Ok.

10:39 Disturbing the Peace

Occurred on Lucard St. . Disposition: Completed.

11:45 Noise Disturbance - Non Criminal

Occurred on North St. Disposition: Warning (Verbal/Written).

12:30 Traffic Stop

Officer initiated activity at Sixth St/Ash St, Taft. . Disposition: Warning (Verbal/Written).

12:40 Disturbing the Peace

Occurred at Micma Properties, Llc on Center St. . Disposition: Unable to Locate.

1:07 Follow Up Investigation

Officer initiated activity at Adams St, Ford City. . Disposition: Completed.

1:20 Traffic Stop

Officer initiated activity at Van Buren St/Cedar St, Ford City. . Disposition: Warning (Verbal/Written).

1:56 DUI, no accident

Officer initiated activity at Finley Dr/Sixth St, Taft. . Disposition: Arrest Made.

5:06 Noise Disturbance - Non Criminal

Occurred on Center St. Disposition: Unable to Locate.