Taft Police activity for Feb. 14-15

Taft Police

11:21 Suspicious Circumstances

Occurred at Hwy 119/Wood St. . Disposition: Completed.

1:05 Suspicious Circumstances

Occurred on E. Lucard St. . Disposition: Warning (Verbal/Written).

1:48 Suspicious Circumstances

Occurred at Tradewind Apartments on Woodrow St. . Disposition: Completed.

2:39 Misc - Patrol Check

Occurred at Sunkissed Tanning on Gardner Field Rd. . Disposition: Checks Ok.

3:26 False Alarms

Occurred at Devon's Body Shop on Main St. . Disposition: False Alarm.

3:42 Theft under $50

Occurred at Dollar General on S. Tenth St. . Disposition: Report Taken.

3:52 Disturbing the Peace

Occurred on San Emidio St. . Disposition: Civil Problem.

4:35 Out of Control Juvenile

Occurred at Jo's Restaurant on Kern St. . Disposition: Warning (Verbal/Written).

5:03 Disturbing the Peace 2102140017

Occurred on Kern St. . Disposition: Completed.

8:00 Vandalism - Less than $1,000

Occurred at Fort Preservation Society on N. Tenth St. . Disposition: Completed.

8:23 Warrant Arrest - Other Agency

Occurred at Family Dollar on Kern St. . Disposition: Arrest Made.

8:47 Domestic Violence - Verbal Non-Aggravated

Occurred on S. Tenth St. . Disposition: Completed.

9:02 Welfare Check - Misc.

Occurred at Petroleum Club Rd/Cadet Rd. . Disposition: Checks Ok.

9:51 Assist other Departments

Occurred at Harrison St/Date St. . Disposition: Outside Assist.

10:10 Misc. - Extra Patrol

Officer initiated activity at Fort Preservation Society, N. Tenth St, Taft. . Disposition: Completed.

11:28 Assist other Departments

Officer initiated activity at Crystal St, South Taft. . Disposition: Outside Assist.

11:36 Misc. - Extra Patrol

Officer initiated activity at Devon's Body Shop, Main St, Taft. . Disposition: Completed.

12:41 Resisting Arrest

Officer initiated activity at Cedar St/Harrison St, Ford City. . Disposition: Arrest Made.