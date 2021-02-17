Divers search for car in canal
Staff report
Search and rescue crews have been searching the California Aqueduct at Highway 119 since Tuesday afternoon after evidence was found that a vehicle rolled into the waterway.
Kern County firefighters were first called at 2:14 p.m. after someone spotted a fence that had been knocked down and tire tracks leading to the bank of the aqueduct.
The California Highway Patrol confirmed that a license plate from a stolen vehicle was located at the scene.
A short time later the Kern County Sheriff's search and rescue team had boats and divers in the water searching for a vehicle.
The search was called off at nightfall but was scheduled to resume again Wednesday morning.