Divers search for car in canal

Staff report
Kern County Sheriff's search and rescue team at California Aqueduct and Highway 119 Tuesday afternoon

Search and rescue crews have been searching the California Aqueduct at Highway 119 since Tuesday afternoon after evidence was found that a vehicle rolled into the waterway.

Kern County firefighters were first called at 2:14 p.m. after someone spotted a fence that had been knocked down and tire tracks leading to the bank of the aqueduct.

The California Highway Patrol confirmed that a license plate from a stolen vehicle was located at the scene.

A short time later the Kern County Sheriff's search and rescue team had boats and divers in the water searching for a vehicle.

The search was called off at nightfall but was scheduled to resume again Wednesday morning.