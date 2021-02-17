Divers search for car in canal

Staff report

Search and rescue crews have been searching the California Aqueduct at Highway 119 since Tuesday afternoon after evidence was found that a vehicle rolled into the waterway.

Kern County firefighters were first called at 2:14 p.m. after someone spotted a fence that had been knocked down and tire tracks leading to the bank of the aqueduct.

The California Highway Patrol confirmed that a license plate from a stolen vehicle was located at the scene.

A short time later the Kern County Sheriff's search and rescue team had boats and divers in the water searching for a vehicle.

The search was called off at nightfall but was scheduled to resume again Wednesday morning.