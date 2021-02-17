Ventura County man ID'd as crash victim

Taft Midway Driller

The Kern County Coroner has identified the pilot killed in a small plane crash in eastern Kern County last week as a Ventura County man.

Todd Q. Smart, 56, of Hidden Valley, died in the crash in a mountainous area south east of Tehachapi.

The wreckage was found on Monday, more than 12 hours after a search was started when the plane was reported missing.

It was last seen on radar in the area of Tehachapi-Willow Springs Road and Oak Creek Road on Saturday.

The plane was on a flight from Camarillo to Mammoth Lakes when it crashed, the Kern County Sheriff said.