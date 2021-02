Taft Police report for Feb. 16-17

Staff reports

Taft Police Department

8:18 Misc - Patrol Check

Occurred at Dr. Simonsen O.D. on Center St. . . Disposition: Checks Ok.

10:21 Pedestrian Check

Officer initiated activity at Little Ceasar's Pizza, Kern St, Taft. . Disposition: Checks Ok.

11:58 Found Property Report

Occurred at At&t Wireless on Kern St. . . Disposition: Report Taken.

12:22 Vandalism - Less than $1,000

Occurred on Lucard St. . Disposition: Report Taken.

12:58 Child Abuse 2102160015

Occurred on Irene St. . Disposition: Report Taken.

1:43 Theft under $50

Occurred on Sunset Ln. Disposition: No Action Taken.

1:51 Animal Control

Occurred on Stokes Ln. . Disposition: Animal Pickup.

2:01 Assist Stranded Motorist

Occurred at Cascade Pl/Kern St. . Disposition: Completed.

5:42 Civil Matter

Occurred at Taft Police Department on Commerce Wy.Civil Problem.

6:10 False Alarms

Occurred on Hillard St. . Disposition: False Alarm.

7:56 Theft under $50

Occurred at Dollar General on S. Tenth St. . . Disposition: Completed.

10:00 Vandalism - Less than $1,000

Occurred at Fort Preservation Society on N. Tenth St. . . Disposition: Checks Ok.

10:53 Assist other Departments

Officer initiated activity at Pierce St, Ford City. . Disposition: Outside Assist.

12:23 Misc - Patrol Check

Officer initiated activity at The Fort, N. Tenth St, Taft. . Disposition: Completed.

12:29 Misc - Patrol Check

Officer initiated activity at Taft College, Cougar Ct, Taft. . Disposition: Completed.

1:05 Driving while Suspended/Revoked 2102170003

Officer initiated activity at Wood St/Hwy 33, Taft. . Disposition: Arrest Made.

1:20 Taft P.D. Warrant Arrest

Officer initiated activity at Kern St, Taft. (Hundred block.) N.ALY. . Disposition: Arrest Made.

3:52 Misc - Patrol Check 2102170006

Occurred at Buena Vista Mobile Home Park on N. Tenth St. . .Disposition: Checks Ok.

4:04 Misc - Patrol Check 2102170007

Officer initiated activity at Moose Lodge, N. Tenth St, Taft. . Disposition: Completed.