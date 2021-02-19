Neighbors pull woman from burning house on Parkview Circle

Doug Keeler (dkeeler@taftmidwaydriller.com)

An invalid woman was rescued from her burning Parkview Circle by neighbors Friday afternoon.

One of the two neighbors that helped the woman lived across the street.

Clinton Harris lives across the street and came out to see if he was getting a package from a delivery truck. He noticed the heavy smoke pouring from the house across the street at 334 Parkview Circle.

He yelled for neighbors to call the fire department and ran to the rear of the burning structure.

Along with a neighbor who lives across the alley he knows only as Rodney, Harris found the woman, who other neighbors said lives alone and uses a wheel chair, trying to get out the rear of the house through sliding glass doors.

"I ran to the back and helped pull her out," Harris said. "She was trying to get out the glass door and we helped get her out."

"I was just doing what anybody else would do."

Kern County Fire Battalion Chief Cary Wright said the woman fortunately escaped with only minor burns. She was taken to a hospital by ambulance for treatment.

Wright said heavy smoke and flames were coming from the living room window at the front of the house when firefighters arrived after the 12:41 p.m. call.

The living room, dining room and kitchen of the house were all burning.

After knocking down the fire in the living roof, firefighters simultaneously went to the rear and climbed to the roof to cut ventilation holes in the roof to evacuate the heat.

The 1,500-square foot structure was about 80 percent destroyed, Wright said, and he estimated the loss at $100,000.

Only two bedrooms and the garage escaped major damage.

The cause wasn't immediately known but it appears to be accidental.

"It wasn't arson or anything like that," Wright said.

