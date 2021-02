Taft Police activity for Feb. 17-18

Taft Police Department

6:46 Suspicious Circumstances

Occurred at Dollar Tree on Gardner Field Rd. Disposition: Checks Ok.

8:52 Vehicle Code - all other violations

Officer initiated activity at Second St/Lucard St, Taft. . Disposition: Moving Violation Cite.

9:34 Follow Up Investigation

Officer initiated activity at Adams St, Ford City. . Disposition: Completed.

10:06 Warrant Arrest - Other Agency

Occurred on Kern St. . Disposition: Arrest Made.

11:23 Found Property Report

Occurred at Taft Police Department on Commerce Wy.Disposition: Report Taken.

12:29 Welfare Check - Misc.

Occurred on E. Calvin St. . Disposition: Checks Ok.

1:25 Pedestrian Check

Officer initiated activity at Waldrop's Auto Parts, Kern St, Taft. . Disposition: Checks Ok.

2:55 Animal Control

Officer initiated activity at Buena Vista Mobile Home Park, N. Tenth St, Taft. MSWC. . Disposition: Completed.

3:02 Animal Control

Occurred at Pacific Petroleum on Kern St. . Disposition: Animal Pickup.

6:54 Burglary- Residential

Occurred at Micma Properties, Llc on Center St. . Disposition: Report Taken.

7:07 Assist other Departments

Officer initiated activity at Shattuck Av, South Taft. . Disposition: Outside Assist.

79:58 Abandoned Vehicle

Occurred at Airport Rd/E. Woodrow St. . Disposition: Completed.

8:00 Misc. - Extra Patrol

Occurred at Fort Preservation Society on N. Tenth St. Disposition: Checks Ok.

10:07 DUI, no accident

Officer initiated activity at Sixth St/Cougar Ct, Taft. . Disposition: Arrest Made.

4:10 Follow Up Investigation

Occurred at Taft Police Department on Commerce Wy.. Disposition: Completed.