Taft Police activity for Feb. 18-19

Taft Police Department

7:07 Suspicious Circumstances

Occurred on Wildcat Wy. . Disposition: Warning (Verbal/Written).

10:22 Animal Control

Officer initiated activity at A St, Taft. . Disposition: Animal Pickup.

12:33 Taft P.D. Warrant Arrest

Occurred at Sinclair Station on Kern St. Disposition: Arrest Made.

12:57 Taft P.D. Warrant Arrest

Officer initiated activity at Kern St, Taft. Disposition: Arrest Made.

5:14 Stolen Vehicle

Occurred at Galvan's Upholstery on Center St. Disposition: Completed.

7:31 Theft under $50

Occurred at Dollar General on S. Tenth St. Disposition: Report Taken.

08:00 Misc. - Extra Patrol

Occurred at Fort Preservation Society on N. Tenth St. Disposition: Checks Ok.

8:16 Reckless Driving

Occurred at Fourth St/Pine Dr. . Disposition: Unfounded.

8:26 Abandoned Vehicle

Occurred at Gardner Field Rd/Gas Company Rd. . Disposition: Towed Vehicle.

9:13 Noise Disturbance - Non Criminal

Occurred on S. Tenth St. . Disposition: Completed.

9:19 Hazardous Situation - Non Criminal

Officer initiated activity at E. Main St/Adkisson Wy, Taft. . Disposition: Completed.

12:29 Pedestrian Check

Officer initiated activity at Family Dollar, Kern St, Taft. . Disposition: Checks Ok.

1:25 Noise Disturbance - Non Criminal

Occurred at Fourth St/San Emidio St. . Disposition: Completed.

2:02 Assist other Departments

Officer initiated activity at Hwy 119/Harrison St, Taft. . Disposition: Outside Assist.

4:07 Traffic Stop

Officer initiated activity at Sixth St/Supply Rw, Taft. . Disposition: Warning (Verbal/Written).

5:26 Traffic Stop

Officer initiated activity at Kern St/Tenth St, Taft. . Disposition: Warning (Verbal/Written).

5:47 Traffic Stop

Officer initiated activity at Birch St/Jackson St, Ford City. . Disposition: Warning (Verbal/Written).