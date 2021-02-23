Man hurt in motorcycle crash

Doug Keeler (dkeeler@taftmidwaydriller.com)

A Taft man was seriously injured when his motorcycle crash on South Sixth Street Monday afternoon.

Speed and alcohol are factors in the crash, Taft Police said.

Sgt. Corey Beilby said the driver, Steven Gregory Wilson Jr., 25, of Taft, was southbound on South Sixth between Oak and Hope "at a high rate of speed" when he lost control of his Yamaha Street bike, and it hit a street sign an overturned. Ejecting both Gregory and a female passenger.

Wilson suffered moderate to major injuries, according to firefighters who treated him.

A female passenger was also ejected but she was not seriously injured.

Beilby said police had received several complaints from people living in the area about a motorcycle speeding in the area prior to the crash.