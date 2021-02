Taft Police activity for Feb. 22-23

Taft Police

Taft Police Department

7:50 Follow Up Investigation

Officer initiated activity at Taft Police Department, Commerce Wy, Taft. . Disposition: Completed.

9:06 Follow Up Investigation

Officer initiated activity at Fourth St, Taft. . Disposition: Completed.

9:19 Suspicious Circumstances

Occurred at Buena Vista Mobile Home Park on N. Tenth St. . . Disposition: Unfounded.

10:01 Violation Court Orders

Occurred at The Needs Center, Inc. on Main St. . . Disposition: Report Taken.

10:50 Code Enforcement

Officer initiated activity at Lucard St, Taft. . Disposition: Completed.

11:08 Code Enforcement

Officer initiated activity at S. Tenth St, Taft. . Disposition: Completed.

11:26 Code Enforcement

Officer initiated activity at Wildcat Wy, Taft. . Disposition: Completed.

1:35 Misc. - Extra Patrol

Officer initiated activity at Ot's Cookhouse, N. Tenth St, Taft. . Disposition: Checks Ok.

1:33 Warrant Arrest - Other Agency

Officer initiated activity at Fred's Cigarette Store, Sixth St, Taft. . Disposition: Arrest Made.

1:57 Traffic Stop

Officer initiated activity at Wildcat Wy/Lucard St, Taft. . Disposition: Moving Violation Cite.

3:56 Misc - Patrol Check

Occurred at Fifth St/San Emidio St. . Disposition: Cancel Assignment.

3:56 Traffic Accident - injury

Officer initiated activity at Lierly Av/Oak St, South Taft. . Disposition: Report Taken.

4:15 Theft under $50

Occurred at Dollar General on S. Tenth St. . . Disposition: Report Taken.

4:58 Traffic Stop

Officer initiated activity at Wood St/Hwy 33, Taft. . Disposition: Warning (Verbal/Written).

7:56 Follow Up Investigation

Officer initiated activity at Dollar General, S. Tenth St, Taft. . Disposition: Completed.

7:59 Hit and Run w/prop Damage, no injury

Occurred at Taft Laundry Mat on N. Tenth St. . . Disposition: Report Taken.

8:00 Vandalism - Less than $1,000

Occurred at Fort Preservation Society on N. Tenth St. . . Disposition: Report Taken.

9:05 Noise Disturbance - Non Criminal

Occurred on Lucard St. . Disposition: Warning (Verbal/Written).

9:12 Robbery/ PC211 and all attempts

Occurred at Rite Aid on Kern St. . . Disposition: Report Taken.

11:09 Follow Up Investigation

Officer initiated activity at Fifth St, Taft. . Disposition: Completed.

11:20 Pedestrian Check

Officer initiated activity at Warren St, Taft. . Disposition: Completed.

11:25 Follow Up Investigation

Officer initiated activity at Kern St, Taft. (Hundred block.). . Disposition: Completed.

12:05 Follow Up Investigation

Officer initiated activity at W. Ash St, Ford City. . Disposition: Completed.

12:07 Assist other Departments

Officer initiated activity at F St, Taft Heights. . Disposition: Outside Assist.

12:39 Traffic Stop

Officer initiated activity at Philippine St/Second Av, Taft Heights. . Disposition: Warning (Verbal/Written).

1:04 Assist other Departments

Officer initiated activity at Pierce St, Ford City. . Disposition: Outside Assist.

3:28 Reckless Driving

Occurred at Cadet Rd/Hwy 33. . Disposition: Outside Assist.