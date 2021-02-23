Man robs Rite Aid cashier, Taft Police say

Doug Keeler (dkeeler@tftmidwaydriller.om

Taft Police are seeking a man in connection with a strong-arm robbery at Rite Aid Monday night.

The suspect is accused of grabbing cash from a cashier at the the drug store at 1076 of Kern Street.

Sgt. Corey Beilby said the suspect approached a cashier as she was counting money at a register, grabbed it and fled.

The suspect fled eastbound through the parking lot on a bicycle and may have been struck by a car near True Value, witnesses told officer.

They checked the area but didn't see the suspect's bike or a second vehicle.

The suspect is described as a black male 25 to 35 years old standing 5-7 to 5-8 and weighing about 230 lbs.

He was wearing a black hooded sweatshirt and blue jeans.

Anyone with information on the crime is encouraged to call Taft Police at 661-763-3101.