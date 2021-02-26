CALM to reopen on March 6

Kern County Superintendent of Schools

The California Living Museum (CALM) announced that the zoo will reopen on Saturday, March 6. Hours of operation will be Wednesday-Sunday, from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

“We can’t wait to see our members and guests again,” said zoo manager Lana Fain. “We’ve

missed them!”

Guests are asked to wear their masks (for those three years old and up) and to maintain social

distancing. While Kern County is still in the Purple Tier, the Reptile House and the California

Coast Room will be closed. The Gift Store will be open for admission only.

While the 38-year-old zoo was closed, two areas were renovated, including the Shorebird Exhibit

as well as the expansion of equine paddock (Peggy, Flappy and Wolfie are delighted!).

CALM memberships will be honored and extended for lapsed time while the zoo was closed.

CALM is located 15 minutes from downtown Bakersfield, between Lake Ming and Hart Park.

For more information, call 661-872-2256, or visit us on Facebook or on our website

calmzoo.org.