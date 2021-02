Taft Police activity for Feb. 24-25

From Taft Police

7:41 Scavenger

Occurred on Loma Vista Av. (Hundred block.)Disposition: Unable to Locate.

7:59 Stolen Vehicle

Occurred at Messenger Automotive on Center St. . . Disposition: Report Taken.

9:57 Follow Up Investigation

Officer initiated activity at F St, Taft Heights. . Disposition: Completed.

6:06 False Alarms

Occurred at Samson's Gym on North St. . . Disposition: Cancel Assignment.

8:00 Misc. - Extra Patrol

Occurred at Fort Preservation Society on N. Tenth St. Disposition: Checks Ok.

9:47 Assist other Departments

Occurred on A St. Disposition: Gone On Arrival.

9:53 Assist other Departments

Occurred on Philippine St. . Disposition: Outside Assist.

10:18 Suspicious Circumstances

Occurred on Bell Av. . Disposition: Checks Ok.

1:37 Misc. - Extra Patrol

Officer initiated activity at Devon's Body Shop, Main St, Taft. . Disposition: Checks Ok.

3:54 Hazardous Situation - Non Criminal

Occurred at Westside Recreation on Cascade Pl. Disposition: Completed.

4:38 Misc - Patrol Check

Occurred at Buena Vista Mobile Home Park on N. Tenth St. . . Disposition: Checks Ok.

4:39 Misc - Patrol Check

Officer initiated activity at Taft Primary School, Lucard St, Taft. . Disposition: Checks Ok.