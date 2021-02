Taft Police activity for Feb. 23-24

Taft Police Department

10:12 Suspicious Circumstances

Occurred at Black Gold Deli on Center St. Disposition: Cancel Assignment.

10:50 Follow Up Investigation

Officer initiated activity at S. Sixth St/Hope St, Taft. . Disposition: Completed.

12:42 Annoying Phone Calls

Occurred on Fifth St. . Disposition: Completed.

1:15 Warrant Arrest - Other Agency

Officer initiated activity at Tenth St/San Emidio St, Taft. . Disposition: Arrest Made.

1:44 Follow Up Investigation

Officer initiated activity at Albertsons, Kern St, Taft. . Disposition: Completed.

1:44 Follow Up Investigation

Officer initiated activity at Starbucks Drivethru, Kern St, Taft. . Disposition: Completed.

1:48 Follow Up Investigation

Officer initiated activity at Rite Aid, Kern St, Taft. . Disposition: Completed.

2:32 Follow Up Investigation

Officer initiated activity at Subway Sandwich, Kern St, Taft. . Disposition: Completed.

2:51 Pedestrian Check

Officer initiated activity at Center St, Taft. (Hundred block.) Disposition: Checks Ok.

5:28 Welfare Check - Misc.

Occurred at Fifth St/Kern St. . Disposition: Unable to Locate.

5:33 Pedestrian Check

Officer initiated activity at Gerges Chevron, Kern St, Taft. . Disposition: Checks Ok.

5:36 Follow Up Investigation

Officer initiated activity at Urgent Care, E. North St, Taft. . Disposition: Completed.

8:00 Misc. - Extra Patrol

Occurred at Fort Preservation Society on N. Tenth St. Disposition: Checks Ok.

8:03 Suspicious Person

Occurred on Center St. Disposition: Completed.

8:24 Follow Up Investigation

Officer initiated activity at Rite Aid, Kern St, Taft. . Disposition: Completed.

8:41 Suspicious Circumstances

Occurred at Buena Vista Mobile Home Park on N. Tenth St. . . Disposition: Checks Ok.

11:02 Noise Disturbance - Non Criminal

Occurred at Welcome Inn on Kern St. Disposition: Unfounded.

11:30 Threatened Offense

Occurred at Micma Properties, Llc on Center St. . . Disposition: Unfounded.

11:54 Pedestrian Check

Officer initiated activity at North St, Taft.. . Disposition: Checks Ok.

12:13 Follow Up Investigation

Officer initiated activity at F St, Taft Heights. . Disposition: Completed.