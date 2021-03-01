Woman hurt in crash at Highway 119 and E. Kern

Taft Midway Driller

A woman was injured in a two-vehicle accident on Highway 119 at East Kern Street Saturday evening.

The woman was driving a Hyundai whent it collided with the second vehicle about 7 p.m.

The driver of the second vehicle didn't require medical attention at the scene, but the woman was hurt and firefighters used hydraulic rescue tools to cut and pry away the driver's side door to free her.

She was taken by ambualnce to a Bakersfield hospital for treatment of non lifethreatening injuries.