Warrant issued for felony DUI suspect

By Doug Keeler (dkeeler@taftmidwaydriller.com

Taft Midway Driller

Arrest warrants have been issued for a Taft man charged with felony drunk driving from an injury accident in October 2020.

Javier Felipe Ortiz, 21 failed to appear at his arraignment for charges of felony DUI causing injury, hit and run causing injury, and driving without a license

Those charges stem from a traffic accident on Oct.16 at Highway 119 and Ash Street.

According to the California Highway Patrol, Ortiz, 22, eastbound on Ash Street at 11:30 p.m. and failed to stop at the stop sign at Highway 119.

His 2008 Saturn collided with a 2020 Audi driven by Monica Ruiz, 41, of Arroyo Grande.

Ortiz and Ruiz suffered minor injuries and were taken to Kern Medical for treatment. Ortiz was later booked into the Kern County Jail on suspicion of felony DUI and felony hit and run.

In addition to the felony DUI warrant, Ortiz is also wanted for a misdemeanor Taft Police warrant driving under the influence, driving without valid license and providing false identification to police.

That charges stemmed from an arrest about a month after the crash.

Anyone with information about Ortiz should contact the Kern County Sheriff's Taft substation at 661-763-8550