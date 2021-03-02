BLM plans controlled burn in Carrizo

Bureau pf Land Management

The Bureau of Land Management plans to conduct a controlled prescribed burn, as soon as this week, at the Carrizo Plain National Monument in San Luis Obispo County. Timing of the one-day burn will depend on weather conditions, air quality, resource availability and onsite observations. The project will cover roughly one-half acre, burning less than 10 piles of wind-blown downed trees, to remove available fuels that could feed wildland fire.

The burn is being closely coordinated with the San Luis Obispo County Air Pollution Control District. Smoke from the controlled burn is not expected to impact nearby communities.

The Carrizo Plain National Monument will remain open during burn activities. As a precaution, visitors should watch for wildland fire equipment and firefighters on the roads and be prepared to slow down.

For specific questions, please contact the BLM fire management staff or Carrizo Plain National Monument staff at 661-391-6000.