Taft Police activity for Feb. 28-March 1

Taft Police Department

9:58 Pedestrian Check

Officer initiated activity at Taft Police Department, Commerce Wy, Taft. . Disposition: Checks Ok.

11:21 Reckless Driving

Occurred on Woodrow St. . Disposition: Moving Violation Cite.

12:08 Taft P.D. Warrant Arrest

Officer initiated activity at Fourth St/Finley Dr, Taft. . Disposition: Arrest Made.

12:21 Welfare Check - Misc.

Occurred on Sixth St. (Hundred block.). . Disposition: Checks Ok.

12:51 Theft under $50

Occurred at Save More Market on Finley Dr. . . Disposition: Report Taken.

4:40 Suspicious Person

Occurred on Fifth St. . Disposition: Unable to Locate.

6:47 Misc - Patrol Check

Occurred at Taft Airport on Airport Rd. . . Disposition: Completed.

6:52 Traffic Stop

Officer initiated activity at Sixth St/Center St, Taft. . Disposition: Warning (Verbal/Written).

7:50 Warrant Arrest - Other Agency

Occurred on San Emidio St. . Disposition: Arrest Made.

7:53 Domestic Violence - Hands/Feet

Occurred at Alpha House on Seventh St. Disposition: Referred To Other Agency.

8:00 Vandalism - Less than $1,000

Occurred at Fort Preservation Society on N. Tenth St. . . Disposition: Completed.

8:13 Pedestrian Check

Officer initiated activity at Fourth St/San Emidio St, Taft. . Disposition: Checks Ok.

8:16 Traffic Stop

Officer initiated activity at Adkisson Wy/E. Center St, Taft. . Disposition: Warning (Verbal/Written).

9:59 Suspicious Person

Occurred at Fourth St/Calvin St. . Disposition: Unable to Locate.

11:28 Noise Disturbance - Non Criminal

Occurred on Lucard St. . Disposition: Unable to Locate.