TUHS Oil Technology named 'Distinguished Academy'

Taft Union High School

Taft Union High School's Oil Technology Academy was honored as a 2021 Distinguished Academy at the 2021 Educating for Careers Conference this week, Academy Director Ted Pendergrass announced.

"We're proud of the students, staff, and business partners who were instrumental in our selection, and to represent the(oil and gas) industry," Pendergrass said.

Pendergrass said the Oil Technology Academy earned this title by surviving a rigorous audit of all program components required by California Education Code sections 54690-54699. The first review for overall program compliance was made through CPA annual reports for the most recent three years to show quality and continuity.

The academy was then reviewed for providing additional options to students such as articulation agreements, dual credit, industry certifications, and enhancements to the academy model. Substantiating materials for review included, class rosters, integrated project curricula, meeting agendas and minutes, and staffing schedules was provided to the Department of Education in the next phase.

Finally, the academy was visited and reviewed by the California Department of Education and College & Career Academy Support Network for final approval.