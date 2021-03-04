Taft Police activity for March 2-3

Taft Police Department

7:42 Medical Aid

Occurred at Taft City Hall on E. Kern St. . . Disposition: Assisted.

8:07 Animal Control

Officer initiated activity at Fastrip Food Store, Kern St, Taft. . Disposition: Animal Pickup.

9:53 Animal Control

Officer initiated activity at Sno White, Center St, Taft. . Disposition: Animal Pickup.

10:08 Pedestrian Check

Officer initiated activity at Warren St, Taft.. . Disposition: Checks Ok.

10:55 Animal Control

Occurred on Adkisson Wy. . Disposition: Unable to Locate.

11:16 Code Enforcement

Officer initiated activity at Chris's Signs, North St, Taft. . Disposition: Completed.

11:50 Assist other Departments

Officer initiated activity at Tyler St, Ford City. . Disposition: Outside Assist.

2:02 Animal Control

Occurred on Loma Vista Av. (Hundred block.). . Disposition: Warning (Verbal/Written).

2:07 Suspicious Person

Occurred at Taft Community Medical on Fourth St. . . Disposition: Gone On Arrival.

2:27 Assist other Departments

Officer initiated activity at Tyler St, Ford City. . Disposition: Outside Assist.

7:13 Hit and Run w/prop Damage, no injury

Occurred at Kern St/Tenth St. . Disposition: Report Taken.

7:38 Follow Up Investigation

Officer initiated activity at Birch St/Monroe St, Ford City. . Disposition: Completed.

7:43 Loitering, other than schools

Occurred at Only 99 Cents Or Less on Fourth St. . . Disposition: Completed.

8:00 Vandalism - Less than $1,000

Occurred at Fort Preservation Society on N. Tenth St. . . Disposition: Checks Ok.

8:25 Assist other Departments

Occurred on Taylor St. . Disposition: Arrest Made.

11:29 Annoying Phone Calls

Occurred at Creekside Apartments on Finley Dr. . . Disposition: Report Taken.

11:30 Suspicious Person

Occurred on Sixth St. . Disposition: Checks Ok.

1:01 Assist other Departments

Officer initiated activity at Taylor St, Ford City.. Disposition: Outside Assist.