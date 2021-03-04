Taft Police activity for March 2-3
7:42 Medical Aid
Occurred at Taft City Hall on E. Kern St. . . Disposition: Assisted.
8:07 Animal Control
Officer initiated activity at Fastrip Food Store, Kern St, Taft. . Disposition: Animal Pickup.
9:53 Animal Control
Officer initiated activity at Sno White, Center St, Taft. . Disposition: Animal Pickup.
10:08 Pedestrian Check
Officer initiated activity at Warren St, Taft.. . Disposition: Checks Ok.
10:55 Animal Control
Occurred on Adkisson Wy. . Disposition: Unable to Locate.
11:16 Code Enforcement
Officer initiated activity at Chris's Signs, North St, Taft. . Disposition: Completed.
11:50 Assist other Departments
Officer initiated activity at Tyler St, Ford City. . Disposition: Outside Assist.
2:02 Animal Control
Occurred on Loma Vista Av. (Hundred block.). . Disposition: Warning (Verbal/Written).
2:07 Suspicious Person
Occurred at Taft Community Medical on Fourth St. . . Disposition: Gone On Arrival.
2:27 Assist other Departments
Officer initiated activity at Tyler St, Ford City. . Disposition: Outside Assist.
7:13 Hit and Run w/prop Damage, no injury
Occurred at Kern St/Tenth St. . Disposition: Report Taken.
7:38 Follow Up Investigation
Officer initiated activity at Birch St/Monroe St, Ford City. . Disposition: Completed.
7:43 Loitering, other than schools
Occurred at Only 99 Cents Or Less on Fourth St. . . Disposition: Completed.
8:00 Vandalism - Less than $1,000
Occurred at Fort Preservation Society on N. Tenth St. . . Disposition: Checks Ok.
8:25 Assist other Departments
Occurred on Taylor St. . Disposition: Arrest Made.
11:29 Annoying Phone Calls
Occurred at Creekside Apartments on Finley Dr. . . Disposition: Report Taken.
11:30 Suspicious Person
Occurred on Sixth St. . Disposition: Checks Ok.
1:01 Assist other Departments
Officer initiated activity at Taylor St, Ford City.. Disposition: Outside Assist.