Taft Police activity for March 3-4

Taft Police Department

7:18 False Alarms

Occurred at Excellent Fire Protection on Supply Rw. Disposition: Disregard From Alarm Company.

7:30 Follow Up Investigation

Officer initiated activity at Taft Police Department, Commerce Wy, Taft. . Disposition: Completed.

8:18 Pedestrian Check

Officer initiated activity at Kern St, Taft. S. alley . Disposition: Checks Ok.

8:26 Under Influence of Controlled Substance

Officer initiated activity at Woodrow St, Taft. N. alley. Disposition: Arrest Made.

9:47 Vandalism - Less than $1,000

Occurred on E. Kern St. . Disposition: Report Taken.

10:31 Civil Matter

Occurred at Fertile Earth Nursery & Garden C on Center St. . . Disposition: Civil Problem.

10:55 Assault - non aggravated

Occurred at Fourth St/North St. . Disposition: No Action Taken.

10:55 Taft City Ordinances

Occurred on Sixth St. S. alley. Disposition: Unfounded.

11:13 Animal Control

Officer initiated activity at Fourth St/Kern St, Taft. . Disposition: Animal Pickup.

11:16 Suspicious Person

Occurred on Center St. . Disposition: Warning (Verbal/Written).

11:48 Animal Control

Officer initiated activity at Kern St, Taft. . Disposition: Completed.

12:01 Misc. - Extra Patrol

Officer initiated activity at Waldrop's Auto Parts, Kern St, Taft. S. alley . Disposition: Checks Ok.

1:10 Traffic Stop

Officer initiated activity at Kern St, Taft. . Disposition: Warning (Verbal/Written).

1:13 Indecent exposure

Occurred on Eighth St. . . Disposition: No Action Taken.

2:07 Animal Control

Officer initiated activity at S. Tenth St, Taft. . Disposition: Completed.

2:22 Traffic Accident - Private Property

Occurred at McDonalds on Kern St. Disposition: Completed.

3:53 Welfare Check - Misc.

Occurred on Kern St. Disposition: Unable to Locate.

6:14 Taft P.D. Warrant Arrest

Occurred at Subway Sandwich on Kern St. . . Disposition: Arrest Made.

6:53 Taft P.D. Warrant Arrest

Occurred at G&a Mini Mart on Kern St. . . Disposition: Arrest Made.

7:32 Civil Matter

Occurred on Franklin Av. Disposition: Civil Problem.

8:00 Misc. - Extra Patrol

Occurred at Fort Preservation Society on N. Tenth St.. Disposition: Checks Ok.

8:44 Assist other Departments

Occurred on Naylor Av. . Disposition: Outside Assist.

8:44 Misc. - Extra Patrol

Occurred on Franklin Av. . Disposition: Checks Ok.

9:03 Suspicious Person

Occurred on Parkview Cr. . Disposition: Completed.

10:24 False Alarms

Occurred on W. Kern St. Disposition: False Alarm.

10:24 Misc. - Extra Patrol

Officer initiated activity at Taft College, Cougar Ct, Taft. . Disposition: Checks Ok.

11:54 Pedestrian Check

Officer initiated activity at Fred's Cigarette Store, Sixth St, Taft. . Disposition: Checks Ok.

11:58 Pedestrian Check

Officer initiated activity at Ninth St/San Emidio St, Taft. . Disposition: Checks Ok.

12:15 Taft P.D. Warrant Arrest

Officer initiated activity at Lucard St, Taft. . Disposition: Arrest Made.

2:46 Misc. - Extra Patrol

Officer initiated activity at Ot's Cookhouse, N. Tenth St, Taft. . Disposition: Checks Ok.

3:34 Disturbing the Peace

Occurred on San Emidio St. Disposition: Completed.

3:51 911 Hang-up

Occurred on Lucard St. Disposition: Completed.

5:28 Noise Disturbance - Non Criminal

Occurred on Calvin St. . Disposition: Completed.