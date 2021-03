Taft Police activity for March 4-5

Taft Police Department

11:08 Stolen Vehicle

Occurred on Second St. . Disposition: Unfounded.

11:27 Welfare Check - Misc.

Occurred at A St Park on A St. . . Disposition: Unable to Locate.

11:40 Medical Aid

Occurred on Lucard St. . Disposition: Assisted.

12:57 Welfare Check - Misc. 2103040013

Occurred on Palm St. . Disposition: Checks Ok.

406 Animal Control

Officer initiated activity at Tyack's Tires Inc, Commerce Wy, Taft. . Disposition: Animal Pickup.

4:54 Pedestrian Check

Officer initiated activity at Family Dollar, Kern St, Taft. . Disposition: Checks Ok.

5:04 Pedestrian Check

Officer initiated activity at Dollar General, S. Tenth St, Taft. . Disposition: Checks Ok.

5:36 False Alarms

Occurred at Jack's Flower Shop on Center St. . . Disposition: False Alarm.

6:06 Welfare Check - Misc

Occurred on E. Warren St. . Disposition: Checks Ok.

6:24 Theft under $50

Occurred at Dollar General on S. Tenth St. . . Disposition: Report Taken.

8:15 False Alarms

Occurred on Washington Av.. Disposition: False Alarm.

8:53 Welfare Check - Misc.

Occurred on Woodrow St. . Disposition: Checks Ok.

10:00 Traffic Accident - Non Injury

Occurred at Eastern Av/Oak St. . Disposition: Towed Vehicle.

10:13 Reckless Driving

Occurred at Fifth St/Center St. . Disposition: Gone On Arrival.

11:56 Under Influence of Controlled Substance

Officer initiated activity at Fifth St/North St, Taft. . Disposition: Arrest Made.

1:08 Traffic Stop

Officer initiated activity at Gas Wars, Center St, Taft. . Disposition: Warning (Verbal/Written).

1:37 Misc - Patrol Check

Occurred at Buena Vista Mobile Home Park on N. Tenth St. . . Disposition: Checks Ok.