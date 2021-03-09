Rite Aid robbery suspect arrested

By Doug Keeler (dkeeler@taftmidwaydriller.com

Taft Midway Driller Editor

Taft Police arrested a parolee in Bakersfield in connection with the strong-arm robbery of a cashier at Rite Aid here on Feb. 22.

Officers arrested William Biggins, 24, of Lancaster at midday on Monday.

Taft Police Sgt. Corey Beilby said officers investigating the robbery received a tip from a citizen that led them to identifying Biggins as a suspect and followed up from there.

Beilby said officers worked with state parole officers to make the arrest.

Biggins was booked into the Kern County Jail on the robbery charge and a no-bail parole hold.

The robbery Biggins is charged with took place about 9 a.m. in the Rite Aid at 2076 Kern St. Police said a cashier was counting money at a cash register when the suspect grabbed the money and fled the store.

This arrest is not Biggins' first brush with the law.

Kern County Superior Court records show Biggins was convicted in May of 2016 in Mojave of armed robbery and sentenced to five years in state prison.

He had also been charged with attempted robbery and assault with a deadly weapon, but those counts were dropped in a plea agreement. where he pleaded no contest to the robbery count.