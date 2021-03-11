Robbery suspect arraigned on robbery, burglary, grand theft counts

By Doug Keeler (dkeeler@taftmidwaydriller.com

Robbery, burglary and grand theft from a person charges were filed against a Lancaster man arrested in connection with a robbery at the Taft Rite Aid.

William Biggins was arraigned on the three felony counts on Wednesday in Kern County Superior Court.

A not guilty plea was entered.

Biggins is scheduled to be back in court on March 16 for a pre-preliminary hearing.

Biggins, 24, was arrested Monday in Bakersfield by Taft Police.

He is accused of grabbing money from a clerk counting money at the Taft Rite Aid about 9 p.m. on Feb. 22.

Police worked with state parole agents to arrest Biggins.

Bail was set at $60,000 for the current charges but Biggins is being held on a no-bail parole hold from a prior robbery conviction.