Taft Police activity for March 8-9

Taft Police Department

8:16 Pedestrian Check

Officer initiated activity at St. Andrew's Church, Fifth St, Taft. . Disposition: Checks Ok.

10:42 Pedestrian Check

Officer initiated activity at Albertsons, Kern St, Taft. . Disposition: Checks Ok.

11:34 Taft City Ordinances

Officer initiated activity at San Emidio St/Tenth St, Taft. . Disposition: Completed.

12:03 Taft City Ordinances

Officer initiated activity at Tenth St/Kern St, Taft. . Disposition: Completed.

1:39 Possession Paraphernalia

Officer initiated activity at North St, Taft. Disposition: Arrest Made.

2:07 Taft P.D. Warrant Arrest

Officer initiated activity at Family Dollar, Kern St, Taft. . Disposition: Arrest Made.

4:27 Suspicious Circumstances

Occurred on Warren St. . Disposition: Unfounded.

7:23 Medical Aid

Occurred on Center St. . Disposition: Outside Assist.

8:20 Hazardous Situation - Non Criminal

Occurred at Sunset Ln/Hillard St. . Disposition: Completed.

10:43 Trespassing

Occurred at Buena Vista Mobile Home Park on N. Tenth St.. Disposition: Unfounded.

11:42 Disturbing the Peace

Occurred on San Emidio St. . Disposition: Arrest Made.

12:06 Assist other Departments

Officer initiated activity at E St, Taft Heights. . Disposition: Outside Assist.

12:57 Assist other Departments

Officer initiated activity at Adams St, Ford City. . Disposition: Outside Assist.

1:26 Assist other Departments

Officer initiated activity at E St, Taft Heights. . Disposition: Outside Assist.

3:50 Misc - Patrol Check

Occurred at Buena Vista Mobile Home Park on N. Tenth St. . . Disposition: Checks Ok.

3:57 Warrant Arrest - Other Agency

Officer initiated activity at Fifth St/Kern St, Taft. . Disposition: Arrest Made.