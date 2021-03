Taft Police activity for March 9-10

Taft Police Department

7:23 Animal Control

Officer initiated activity at Family Dollar, Kern St, Taft. . Disposition: Completed.

7:26 Suspicious Circumstances

Occurred at Welcome Inn on Kern St. . Disposition: Completed.

8:05 Taft P.D. Warrant Arrest

Occurred at 1 on Commerce Wy. . Disposition: Arrest Made.

8:16 Welfare Check - Misc.

Occurred on Kern St. . Disposition: Checks Ok.

8:28 Miscellaneous Disturbance

Occurred at Westside Urgent Care on E. North St. . Disposition: Warning (Verbal/Written).

8:41 Vehicle Code - all other violations

Officer initiated activity at San Emidio St/Eighth St, Taft. . Disposition: Moving Violation Cite.

8:57 Pedestrian Check

Officer initiated activity at Finley Dr, Taft. (Hundred block.). . Disposition: Checks Ok.

9:19 Follow Up Investigation

Officer initiated activity at Oasis, North St, Taft. . Disposition: Completed.

10:12 Animal Control

Occurred on North St. (Hundred block.). . Disposition: Warning (Verbal/Written).

10:33 Animal Control

Officer initiated activity at S. Tenth St, Taft. . Disposition: Completed.

11:36 Animal Control

Occurred on Fifth St. . Disposition: Animal Pickup.

12:04 Animal Control

Officer initiated activity at North St, Taft. . Disposition: Animal Pickup.

12:20 Traffic Accident - Non Injury

Occurred at McDonalds on Kern St. . . Disposition: Completed.

12:32 Suspicious Circumstances

Occurred at Kern Oilfield Supply on Industrial Wy. . Disposition: Completed.

3:05 Traffic Stop

Officer initiated activity at Fourth St/Main St, Taft. . Disposition: Warning (Verbal/Written).

5:45 Pedestrian Check

Officer initiated activity at Holland Inn And Suites, Warren St, Taft. . Disposition: Checks Ok.

9:44 Pedestrian Check

Officer initiated activity at Family Dollar, Kern St, Taft. . Disposition: Checks Ok.

10:03 Misc. - Extra Patrol

Occurred at Buena Vista Mobile Home Park on N. Tenth St. . Disposition: Checks Ok.

10:27 Hit and Run w/prop Damage, no injury

Occurred on S. Seventh St. . Disposition: Arrest Made.

2:09 Disturbing the Peace

Occurred at Russel Bacon on Lucard St. . Disposition: Gone On Arrival.

3:41 Suspicious Circumstances

Occurred at Burger King on Gardner Field Rd. . Disposition: Completed.

5:01 Follow Up Investigation

Officer initiated activity at Front St/S. Seventh St, Taft. . Disposition: Completed.

5:50 Traffic Stop

Officer initiated activity at Tenth St/Kern St, Taft. . Disposition: Warning (Verbal/Written