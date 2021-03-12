Shultz new WSHCD executive director

Taft Midway Driller

The West Side Health Care District has a new executive director

The Board of Directors appointed Ryan Shultz to step in and take over for Jerry Starr, who retired effective March 1.

Shultz had been the district's director of clinical operations.

"I am looking forward to my new role with the district," Shultz said. "The confidence our board of directors means a lot to me. The district and the clinic will continue to meet ur strategic initiatives to expand health care services to our patients."

Starr is leaving the district after six years.

Under his leadership, the district was able to greatly expand patient services.

"We appreciate Jerry's hard work and commitment to the district and our patients over the last six years," said WSHCD Board President Eric Cooper. "Notably, Jerry led the transition from operating a small urgent care to becoming a federally certified rural health care clinic integrating urgent and primary care services in our new 14,000 square foot clinic. We are excited with the appointment of Ryan as the executive director and look forward to his leadership to continue the mission of the district and serve the residents of the Westside."

The WSHCD is a California Special District and owns and operates West Side Family Health Care, a certified rural health clinic located at 100 E. North St. The clinic offers a number of primary and urgent care services including radiology, chiropractic, telemedicine, COVID-19 testing and COVID-19 vaccines.