Oilfield thefts cause more than $100,000 damage

Kern County Sheriff

Kern County Sheriff's Rural Crimes detectives are investigating several cases of theft or vandalism in the Taft area, including one that caused $100,000 in losses.

Here is the latest report:

Case: 2021-05000452

Location: Airport Rd and Honolulu Hills Rd

Loss: $12,000

The reporting subject stated that sometime between Feb. 2 and Feb. 3, someone damaged two oil pumping units by cutting the main electrical conduits which disconnected power to the pumping unit motor. To report any information, contact Detective Martinez at 661-392-6006 or MartinezJac@kernsheriff.org.

Case: 2021-05000509

Location: Cadet Rd and Duvall Rd

Loss: $10,000

Unknown suspects entered into an oil company’s property sometime between Jan. 4 and Feb, 4 and used a vehicle to pull wiring from a rectifier unit and cables to an oil pipeline. Contact Detective Miller at 661-392-6093 or MillerT@kernsheriff.org to report any information.

Case: 2021-00021294

Location: Kerto Rd & Petroleum Club Rd

Loss: $100,000

On Feb. 15, deputies responded to a call regarding a theft from an oil company. The reporting party stated that within a week, the business had been broken into twice and the suspects had stolen copper wire and caused damaged to the anodes. To report any information contact Detective Miller.