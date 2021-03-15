Taft Police activity for March 10-11

Taft Police Department

1:07 Animal Control 2103100006

Occurred on E. Kern St. . Disposition: Report Taken.

2:01 Animal Control 2103100008

Officer initiated activity at E. Kern St, Taft. . Disposition: Completed.

2:29 Animal Control

Occurred at Amber St/Front St. . Disposition: Unable to Locate.

2:45 Animal Control

Officer initiated activity at S. Tenth St, Taft. . Disposition: Completed.

3:05 Disturbing the Peace

Occurred at Dollar General on S. Tenth St. . Disposition: Gone On Arrival.

6:40 Domestic Violence - Hands/Feet

Occurred on North St. . Disposition: Arrest Made.

7:54 Possession Paraphenelia

Officer initiated activity at Fourth St/Main St, Taft. . Disposition: Arrest Made.

8:44 Grand Theft 2103100014

Occurred at Ninth St/Kern St. . Disposition: No Action Taken.

11:31 Misc. - Extra Patrol

Officer initiated activity at Buena Vista Mobile Home Park, N. Tenth St, Taft. . Disposition: Checks Ok.

11:33 Misc. - Extra Patrol

Officer initiated activity at Franklin Av, Taft. . Disposition: Checks Ok.

12:28 Traffic Stop

Officer initiated activity at Gardner Field Rd/Hwy 119, Taft. . Disposition: Warning (Verbal/Written).