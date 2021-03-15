Taft Police activity for March 10-11
1:07 Animal Control 2103100006
Occurred on E. Kern St. . Disposition: Report Taken.
2:01 Animal Control 2103100008
Officer initiated activity at E. Kern St, Taft. . Disposition: Completed.
2:29 Animal Control
Occurred at Amber St/Front St. . Disposition: Unable to Locate.
2:45 Animal Control
Officer initiated activity at S. Tenth St, Taft. . Disposition: Completed.
3:05 Disturbing the Peace
Occurred at Dollar General on S. Tenth St. . Disposition: Gone On Arrival.
6:40 Domestic Violence - Hands/Feet
Occurred on North St. . Disposition: Arrest Made.
7:54 Possession Paraphenelia
Officer initiated activity at Fourth St/Main St, Taft. . Disposition: Arrest Made.
8:44 Grand Theft 2103100014
Occurred at Ninth St/Kern St. . Disposition: No Action Taken.
11:31 Misc. - Extra Patrol
Officer initiated activity at Buena Vista Mobile Home Park, N. Tenth St, Taft. . Disposition: Checks Ok.
11:33 Misc. - Extra Patrol
Officer initiated activity at Franklin Av, Taft. . Disposition: Checks Ok.
12:28 Traffic Stop
Officer initiated activity at Gardner Field Rd/Hwy 119, Taft. . Disposition: Warning (Verbal/Written).