Taft Police activity for March 13-14

Taft Police Department

8:09 Trespassing

Officer initiated activity at St. Andrew's Church, Fifth St, Taft. . Disposition: Arrest Made.

9:34 Pedestrian Check

Officer initiated activity at St. Andrew's Church, Fifth St, Taft. . Disposition: Checks Ok.

11:44 Disturbing the Peace

Occurred at Taft College on Cougar Ct. . . Disposition: Unable to Locate.

1:23 Misc - Patrol Check

Officer initiated activity at Hillard St/Kern St, Taft. Disposition: Checks Ok.

1:39 Traffic Stop

Officer initiated activity at San Emidio St/Ninth St, Taft. . Disposition: Moving Violation Cite.

1:55 Traffic Stop

Officer initiated activity at Fourth St/North St, Taft. . Disposition: Moving Violation Cite.

2:29 Disturbing the Peace

Occurred at Albertsons on Kern St. . . Disposition: Warning (Verbal/Written).

:29 Hazardous Situation - Non Criminal

Occurred at Gardner Field Rd/Hwy 119. . Disposition: Completed.

2:46 Traffic Stop

Officer initiated activity at Sixth St/San Emidio St, Taft. . Disposition: Warning (Verbal/Written).

3:20 False Alarms

Occurred at Devon's Body Shop on Main St. . . Disposition: False Alarm.

3:29 Assist other Departments

Officer initiated activity at Naylor Av, South Taft. . Disposition: Outside Assist.

3:31 Welfare Check - Misc.

Occurred at Kern St/Sixth St. . Disposition: Unable to Locate.

3:48 Pedestrian Check

Officer initiated activity at Best Western Plus Taft Inn, S. Sixth St, Taft. S/of the motel. . Disposition: Checks Ok.

3:54 Hazardous Situation - Non Criminal

Officer initiated activity at Gardner Field Rd/Hwy 119, Taft. . Disposition: Completed.

3:55 Trespassing

Officer initiated activity at Kmart, Gardner Field Rd, Taft. . Disposition: Warning (Verbal/Written).

4:50 Animal Control

Occurred on Third St. . Disposition: Animal Pickup.

5:22 Welfare Check - Misc.

Occurred at Sixth St/Kern St. . Disposition: Warning (Verbal/Written).

5:28 Welfare Check - Misc.

Officer initiated activity at Fourth St/Kern St, Taft. . Disposition: Checks Ok.

5:46 Resisting Arrest

Occurred at Albertsons on Kern St. . . Disposition: Arrest Made.

6:46 Follow Up Investigation

Officer initiated activity at Taft Police Department, Commerce Wy, Taft. . Disposition: Completed.

6:49 Follow Up Investigation

Officer initiated activity at Albertsons, Kern St, Taft. . Disposition: Completed.

7:09 Suspicious Circumstances

Officer initiated activity at Monroe St, Ford City. . Disposition: Completed.

7:26 Traffic Stop 2103130027

Officer initiated activity at Sixth St/Warren St, Taft. . Disposition: Completed.

8:35 Assist other Departments

Occurred on Cypress Ln. . Disposition: Outside Assist.

9:25 DUI, no accident

Officer initiated activity at Gardner Field Rd/Hwy 119, Taft. . Disposition: Arrest Made.

11:14 Follow Up Investigation

Officer initiated activity at Fourth St, Taft. . Disposition: Completed.

11:26 Miscellaneous Disturbance

Occurred at Topper's Motel on E. Kern St. . . Disposition: Completed.

12:01 Disturbing the Peace

Occurred at Fifth St/Center St. . Disposition: Completed.

12:12 Pedestrian Check

Officer initiated activity at Fastrip Food Store, Kern St, Taft. . Disposition: Checks Ok.

12:16 Disturbing the Peace

Occurred at Welcome Inn on Kern St. Disposition: Cancel Assignment.

12:20 Warrant Arrest - Other Agency

Occurred at Fifth St/Center St. . Disposition: Arrest Made.

1:24 False Alarms

Occurred at Fred's Cigarette Store on Sixth St. . . Disposition: False Alarm.

3:11 Misc - Patrol Check

Officer initiated activity at Fifth St/Center St, Taft. . Disposition: Checks Ok.

4:07 Assist other Departments

Officer initiated activity at Jackson St, Ford City. . Disposition: Outside Assist.