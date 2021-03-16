Kern County could move into red tier next week

Kern County Health Department

Kern County has moved closer to reopening many business and schools, Kern County Health Department spokeswoman Michelle Corson said

Today the State announces that Kern County’s COVID-19 metrics meet the thresholds for the State’s COVID-19 Blueprint for a Safer Economy, Corson said.

"If we continue to meet these metrics for two consecutive weeks, Kern will qualify to move into the Red Tier as early as March 24," she added.

Every county is assigned to one of four tiers based on the adjusted case rate, testing positivity rate, and health equity metric.

Below is a summary of Kern County’s current metrics and a comparison of Kern’s metrics last week:

"Counties must remain in their tier for at least three weeks and must meet the metrics of the less restrictive tier for at least two consecutive weeks prior to officially moving to that less restrictive tier," Corson explained. " As Kern County did not meet the Red Tier metrics last week, we remain in the Purple Tier this week; however, if we meet Red Tier metrics next week, we will officially move to the Red Tier, effective March 24."

Some highlights of expanded operations and activities in the Red Tier include:

•Restaurants: open indoors at 25% capacity or 100 people, whichever is fewer

•Gyms: open indoors at 10% capacity

•Movie theaters: open indoors at 25% capacity or 100 people, whichever is fewer

•Schools: junior high and high schools can reopen for in-person instruction afteras soon as one day after moving out of the purple tier.

Learn more about the State’s Blueprint for a Safer Economy here: https://covid19.ca.gov/safer-economy/