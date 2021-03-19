Figueroa receives Congressional Merit Award

By Doug Keeler (dkeeler@taftmidwaydriller.com

Taft Midway Driller

Taft Union High School senior Judith Lopez Figueroa was honored with the Congressional Merit Award from Congressman Kevin McCarthy for her academic excellence, leadership and comm\unity service.

Figueroa, in turn honored Taft Union High School instructor April Conners for making a big impact on her life.

Figueroa and Conners were recognized by the Taft Union High School District Board at its monthly meeting on Monday.

Each high school nominates a student for the Congressional Merit Award and each student winner is allowed to pick a teacher to be honored with him or her.