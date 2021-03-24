Kern moves up to red tier

By Doug Keeler (dkeeler@taftmidwaydriller.com

Taft Midway Driller

Kern County is going to move into the less restrictive red tier of Covid-19 restrictions on Wednesday, Public Health Director Brynn Carrigan told the Board of Supervisors Tuesday morning.

The change comes after the county met the red tier restrictions for two weeks in a row as the COVID-19 case rate continues to drop.

Moving into the red tier allows most retial businesses to allow more cutomers into their stores and will permit threaters, mueums and other public venues to reopen with limited capacity.

Spokeswoman Michelle Corsn said the new designation will allow restaurants to open indoors at 25% capacity or 100 people, whichever is fewer; gyms to open indoors at 10 percent capacity; indoor movie theaters to open at 25 percent capacity or 100 people, whichever is fewer and museums, zoos and aquariums can open indoors.

Carrigan said at the supervisors meeting that Kern's adjusted case rate fell to 5.5 per 100,000 people from 7.8 per 100,000 last week, the testing positivity rate fell from 3.7 perent last weekt to 2.8 percent this week and the health equity rate (a measure of Covid-19 rates in poor zip codes) dopped from 4.9 a week ago to 3.9 this week.

Carrigan said several of Kern's indicators meet evnt les restrictive orange tier levels, and the county could move to that level by April 1.