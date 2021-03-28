TUHS celebrates homecoming

By Doug Keeler (dkeeler@taftmidwaydriller.com

Taft Midway Driller

Vinisha Keshav and Ilan Katz were crowned Taft Union High School Queen and King Thursday evening at an unusual homecoming celebration for an unusual year.

The Covid-19 took a toll not only in instruction for TUHS but also extracurricular activities.

But the students and staff worked together to put on a two-hour Homecoming celebration on the 500 block of Center Street Thursday, a day after the powderpuff football game was played.

Keshav was crowned by TUHSD Superintendent Blanca Cavazos and Katz was crowned by Josh Bryant, the district's chief business official.

The queen was nominated by the US Club. She was escorted by her father, Amit Keshav. She has been active at TUHS in the ASB, art and plays soccer.

Katz has been active in the TUHS Human Element, track and field and soccer. He was nominated by the track and field team and was escorted by his father.

The remainder of the court included Brooke Ashmore, Robbi Caudle, Judith Lopez, Macayla Wells, Kade Bravo, Spencer Cole, Conner McAfee and Craig Popejoy.

The TUHS sophomore class won the float competition.