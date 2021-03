Taft Police activity for March 27-28

Taft Police Department

7:04 Medical Aid

Occurred on Second St. Disposition: Assisted.

7:51 Follow Up Investigation

Officer initiated activity at Taft Police Department, Commerce Wy, Taft. . Disposition: Completed.

8:52 Pedestrian Check

Officer initiated activity at Third St/Kern St, Taft. . Disposition: Checks Ok.

9:19 Pedestrian Check

Officer initiated activity at Center St, Taft. (Hundred block.) Disposition: Checks Ok.

9:23 Traffic Stop

Officer initiated activity at Seventh St/Center St, Taft. . Disposition: Warning (Verbal/Written).

9:35 Animal Control

Occurred at Wildcat Wy/San Emidio St. Disposition: Completed.

10:59 Assist other Departments

Occurred on Elk St. . Disposition: Outside Assist.

11:04 Violation Court Orders

Occurred at Woodlawn Av/A St. . Disposition: Report Taken.

12:13 Assist other Departments

Officer initiated activity at Polk St, Ford City. . Disposition: Outside Assist.

2:32 Taft P.D. Warrant Arrest

Officer initiated activity at Family Dollar, Kern St, Taft. . Disposition: Arrest Made.

4:31 Pedestrian Check

Officer initiated activity at Gardner Field Rd/Commerce Wy, Taft. . Disposition: Checks Ok.

4:47 Pedestrian Check

Officer initiated activity at Taft College, Cougar Ct, Taft. . Disposition: Checks Ok.

4:48 Animal Control

Occurred on Shasta St. . Disposition: Animal Pickup.

5:19 Taft P.D. Warrant Arrest

Officer initiated activity at St. Andrew's Church, Fifth St, Taft. . Disposition: Arrest Made.

5:42 Assist other Departments

Officer initiated activity at Tyler St, Ford City. (Hundred block.). . Disposition: Outside Assist.

6:48 Traffic Stop

Officer initiated activity at Hwy 119/Ash St, Taft. . Disposition: Warning (Verbal/Written).

7:32 Assist other Departments

Occurred at Taft Police Department on Commerce Wy. Disposition: Referred To Other Agency.

9:27 Violation Court Orders

Occurred at Jacobs Burgers on Kern St. Disposition: Report Taken.

9:31 Traffic Stop

Officer initiated activity at Tenth St/Kern St, Taft. . Disposition: Warning (Verbal/Written).

11:27 Assault - non aggravated

Occurred at Tenth St/Center St. . Disposition: Arrest Made.

12:15 Pedestrian Check

Officer initiated activity at Fourth St/Rails To Trails, Taft. . Disposition: Checks Ok.

12:31 Follow Up Investigation

Officer initiated activity at Center St, Taft. (Hundred block.) Disposition: Completed.

1:14 Suspicious Circumstances

Officer initiated activity at Commerce Wy, Taft. Disposition: Completed.

1:28 Missing Person - Runaway Juvenile

Occurred at Tenth St/Kern St. . Disposition: Report Taken.

1:28 Medical Aid

Occurred on Grant Terrace Dr. . Disposition: Assisted