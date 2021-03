Taft Police activity for March 28-29

Taft Police Department

8:29 Assist other Departments

Officer initiated activity at Cedar St/Hwy 119, Ford City. . Disposition: Outside Assist.

8:42 Animal Control

Occurred at Rails To Trails/Tenth St. . Disposition: Report Taken.

8:48 False Alarms

Occurred at Country Tire & Wheel Inc on Kern St. . . Disposition: False Alarm.

9:14 Taft P.D. Warrant Arrest

Officer initiated activity at Kern St, Taft. . Disposition: Arrest Made.

9:59 Traffic Stop

Officer initiated activity at Tenth St/Kern St, Taft. . Disposition: Completed.

10:06 Pedestrian Check

Officer initiated activity at Foster's Donuts, Kern St, Taft. . Disposition: Checks Ok.

11:37 Trespassing

Occurred at Tradewind Apartments on Woodrow St. Disposition: Warning (Verbal/Written).

12:03 Lost Property

Occurred at Albertsons on Kern St.Disposition: Completed.

1:27 Traffic Stop

Officer initiated activity at Third St/Lucard St, Taft. . Disposition: Warning (Verbal/Written).

2:21 Misc - Patrol Check

Officer initiated activity at Fourth St/Ash St, Taft. . Disposition: Checks Ok.

2:37 False Alarms

Occurred at Devon's Body Shop on Main St. Disposition: False Alarm.

3:25 Traffic Accident - Non Injury

Occurred at San Emidio St/Tenth St. Disposition: Arrest Made.

7:29 Welfare Check - Misc.

Occurred at Second St/Center St. . Disposition: Checks Ok.

10:02 Reckless Driving

Occurred at First St/Kern St. . Disposition: Gone On Arrival.

10:17 Traffic Stop

Officer initiated activity at Fourth St/Kern St, Taft. Disposition: Warning (Verbal/Written).

12:49 Pedestrian Check

Officer initiated activity at Kern St, Taft. Disposition: Checks Ok.

1:15 Possession Methamphetamine

Occurred on Kern St. Disposition: Arrest Made.

2:15 Pedestrian Check

Officer initiated activity at Center St, Taft. (Hundred block.) Disposition: Checks Ok.

3:34 Assist other Departments

Occurred on Crystal St. . Disposition: Outside Assist.

5:57 Welfare Check - Misc.

Occurred on Calvin St. Disposition: Checks Ok.