Human trafficking suspect may be in Kern County

Kern County Sheriff

The Kern County Sheriff's Office is seeking the public's help to locate a man wanted for pimping and human trafficking involving children.

Joshua Diante Murphy, 26, is wanted by the San Luis Obispo County Sheriff's Office as part of a human trafficking investigation.

Joshua Diante Murphy

His charges include human trafficking of a victim under 18 years of age, pimping of a prostitute under 16, lewd act with a child 14 or 15, obscene matter depicting minor for commercial consideration, and conspiracy to commit a crime.

Murphy is known to frequent Kern County.

Joshua Diante Murphy.

Any information on his whereabouts can be directed to the San Luis Obispo County Counter Human Trafficking Team at (805) 781-4589, or anonymously to Crime Stoppers via their website, slotips.org, or by calling (805) 549-STOP.