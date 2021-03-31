Human trafficking suspect may be in Kern County

Kern County Sheriff

The Kern County Sheriff's Office is seeking the public's help to locate a man wanted for pimping and human trafficking involving children.

Joshua Diante Murphy, 26, is wanted by the San Luis Obispo County Sheriff's Office as part of a human trafficking investigation.

His charges include human trafficking of a victim under 18 years of age, pimping of a prostitute under 16, lewd act with a child 14 or 15, obscene matter depicting minor for commercial consideration, and conspiracy to commit a crime.

Murphy is known to frequent Kern County.

Any information on his whereabouts can be directed to the San Luis Obispo County Counter Human Trafficking Team at (805) 781-4589, or anonymously to Crime Stoppers via their website, slotips.org, or by calling (805) 549-STOP.